Redmond Asset Management LLC Makes New $2.12 Million Investment in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO)

Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new position in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 122,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of RXO as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in RXO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RXO during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RXO during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RXO during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of RXO during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 9.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RXO Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RXO traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.42. 95,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,381,282. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. RXO, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.75 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RXO ( NYSE:RXO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. RXO’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RXO, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of RXO from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of RXO from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of RXO in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of RXO in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of RXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RXO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.62.

RXO Company Profile

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services through its proprietary digital marketplace in North America. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

