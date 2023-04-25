Redmond Asset Management LLC Purchases 90 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,359 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Salesforce by 365.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its position in Salesforce by 506.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Salesforce by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $32,198.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,885.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $32,198.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,885.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $41,539.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at $305,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,306 shares of company stock valued at $9,236,420 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Salesforce Price Performance

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Macquarie lifted their target price on Salesforce from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Salesforce from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Salesforce from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.24.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $192.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,197,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,227,617. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $200.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $184.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 928.23, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Further Reading

