Redmond Asset Management LLC Sells 1,311 Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Redmond Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the period. XPO comprises 1.4% of Redmond Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Redmond Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of XPO worth $3,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XPO. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in XPO by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 333,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,259,000 after purchasing an additional 34,158 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in XPO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in XPO by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in XPO by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in XPO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director J Wes Frye bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.74 per share, with a total value of $53,610.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,610. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

XPO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of XPO from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of XPO in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of XPO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of XPO from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, XPO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.78.

XPO stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.25. The stock had a trading volume of 640,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,832. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.15. XPO, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $45.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.36.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. XPO had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services. It operates through North American Less-Than-Truckload and European Transportation segments. The North American Less-Than-Truckload segment includes cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service.

