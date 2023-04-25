Redmond Asset Management LLC Sells 1,590 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Redmond Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,793.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. FAS Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 369.2% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.41. 370,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,000,941. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.53. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $37.09.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

