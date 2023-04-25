Redmond Asset Management LLC Sells 1,766 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Redmond Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,766 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ST. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 125.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 927 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 87.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ST shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.69.

ST traded down $3.35 on Tuesday, reaching $44.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,144,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,995. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $54.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.32. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.32.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Sensata Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.89%.

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. The firm operates through the Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions segments.

