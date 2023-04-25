Redmond Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Redmond Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 68.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 971 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TPL. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 26 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 1,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.95% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TPL traded down $66.30 on Tuesday, reaching $1,506.71. 11,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,556. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1-year low of $1,250.01 and a 1-year high of $2,739.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,725.42 and a 200-day moving average of $2,091.43.

Texas Pacific Land Increases Dividend

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $12.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.14 by ($2.20). The firm had revenue of $152.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.71 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 54.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is currently 22.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TPL shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,598.00 to $1,396.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

