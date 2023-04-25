Relx Plc (REL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 38.90 on June 7th

Relx Plc (LON:REL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 38.90 ($0.49) per share on Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous dividend of $15.70. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Relx Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of REL opened at GBX 2,714 ($33.90) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £51.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,198.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.48. Relx has a 12-month low of GBX 2,064 ($25.78) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,735 ($34.16). The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,567.18 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,407.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on REL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,810 ($35.09) to GBX 2,840 ($35.47) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,000 ($24.98) price objective on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,150 ($26.85) target price on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,962 ($36.99) target price on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,860 ($35.72) target price on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,547.13 ($31.81).

Insider Activity

Relx Company Profile

In other news, insider Erik Engstrom sold 93,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,492 ($31.12), for a total transaction of £2,318,531.88 ($2,895,631.17). Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Featured Articles

