Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Hits New 12-Month Low at $26.55

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.55 and last traded at $27.61, with a volume of 25152 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RNST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Renasant from $39.00 to $37.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Renasant from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Renasant from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Renasant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.58.

Renasant Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.77.

Renasant Announces Dividend

Renasant ( NASDAQ:RNST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Renasant had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $198.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Renasant Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.73%.

Institutional Trading of Renasant

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Renasant during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Renasant by 274.6% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Renasant during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Renasant during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Renasant by 327.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

See Also

