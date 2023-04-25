renBTC Price Reaches $29,155.51 (RENBTC)

renBTC (RENBTC) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One renBTC token can now be bought for approximately $29,155.51 or 1.06384816 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, renBTC has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. renBTC has a market cap of $8.88 million and approximately $7,393.20 worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

renBTC Profile

renBTC’s launch date was May 26th, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 304 tokens. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. renBTC’s official website is renproject.io. renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models.

RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian.

renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM.”

renBTC Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade renBTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy renBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

