Render Token Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $129.85 Million (RNDR)

Render Token (RNDR) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 25th. One Render Token token can currently be purchased for $1.82 or 0.00006632 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Render Token has a total market capitalization of $662.58 million and $129.85 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Render Token has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $93.27 or 0.00340838 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Render Token Profile

Render Token launched on June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 364,833,198 tokens. The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token. The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken.

Render Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Render is a provider of decentralized GPU based rendering solutions, founded in 2016 by Jules Urbach, CEO of OTOY. The Render Network connects users looking to perform rendering jobs with individuals who have idle GPUs to process the renders. GPU owners can register their idle GPUs on the network and become “Node Operators”, earning RNDR Tokens by accepting jobs from users who send their files to the network. OTOY receives a small percentage of RNDR for facilitating the transaction and maintaining the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

