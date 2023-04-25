Research Analysts’ Upgrades for April 24th (ACU, AMP, ARDX, BHC, BIDU, BRKR, CLW, CPRX, EGRX, FCX)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, April 24th:

Acme United (NYSE:ACU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

