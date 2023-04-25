Reviewing NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) & TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX)

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) and TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.9% of TPG RE Finance Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of NETSTREIT shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of TPG RE Finance Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NETSTREIT and TPG RE Finance Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NETSTREIT 8.43% 0.84% 0.57% TPG RE Finance Trust -19.65% 7.24% 1.81%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NETSTREIT $96.28 million 10.53 $8.12 million $0.16 108.82 TPG RE Finance Trust $305.71 million 1.80 -$60.07 million ($0.96) -7.41

This table compares NETSTREIT and TPG RE Finance Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

NETSTREIT has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TPG RE Finance Trust. TPG RE Finance Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NETSTREIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

NETSTREIT pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. TPG RE Finance Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.5%. NETSTREIT pays out 500.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. TPG RE Finance Trust pays out -100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TPG RE Finance Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility and Risk

NETSTREIT has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TPG RE Finance Trust has a beta of 1.86, suggesting that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for NETSTREIT and TPG RE Finance Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NETSTREIT 0 2 5 0 2.71 TPG RE Finance Trust 0 4 1 1 2.50

NETSTREIT currently has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.36%. TPG RE Finance Trust has a consensus price target of $9.30, suggesting a potential upside of 30.80%. Given TPG RE Finance Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TPG RE Finance Trust is more favorable than NETSTREIT.

Summary

TPG RE Finance Trust beats NETSTREIT on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets. Led by a management team of seasoned commercial real estate executives, NETSTREIT's strategy is to create the highest quality net lease retail portfolio in the country with the goal of generating consistent cash flows and dividends for its investors.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

