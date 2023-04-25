Revolve Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 20,425 put options on the company. This is an increase of 766% compared to the typical volume of 2,358 put options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Revolve Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Revolve Group from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Friday, February 24th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Revolve Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revolve Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RVLV. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Revolve Group in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Revolve Group by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. BloombergSen Inc. increased its stake in Revolve Group by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolve Group Stock Down 2.8 %

RVLV stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 947,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,948. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.08 and its 200-day moving average is $24.74. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Revolve Group has a 12 month low of $20.17 and a 12 month high of $49.05.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $259.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.41 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Revolve Group will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve and Forward (FWRD) segments. The Revolve segment offers constant newness and discovery through a broad assortment of premium apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty products.

