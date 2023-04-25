RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

RiceBran Technologies Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ RIBT opened at $1.08 on Friday. RiceBran Technologies has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 185,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in RiceBran Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37,014 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in RiceBran Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in RiceBran Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

RiceBran Technologies Company Profile

RiceBran Technologies engages in rice milling for producing, processing, and marketing of natural and nutrient dense products derived from grains. It also offers include organic, conventional, and grain products. The company was founded on March 18, 1998 and is headquartered in Tomball, TX.

