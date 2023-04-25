Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Sold by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. reduced its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,532 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 6,059 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $7,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,424,481 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,027,023,000 after buying an additional 271,771 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,037,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,783,488 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,484,992 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $682,195,000 after acquiring an additional 344,145 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $440,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 11.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,460,303 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $300,654,000 after purchasing an additional 551,359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RIO stock opened at $64.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.10. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $50.92 and a one year high of $80.51.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RIO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,750 ($71.81) to GBX 5,790 ($72.31) in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,310 ($66.32) to GBX 5,380 ($67.19) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,790.00.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

