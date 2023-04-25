Rio Tinto Group’s (RIO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 6,600 ($82.43) price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,600 ($57.45) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays set a GBX 5,800 ($72.44) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 7,500 ($93.67) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,900 ($86.17) to GBX 7,400 ($92.42) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 6,123.85 ($76.48).

RIO stock opened at GBX 5,141 ($64.21) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £64.26 billion, a PE ratio of 833.44, a PEG ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.69. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,424.50 ($55.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,406 ($80.00). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5,612 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5,577.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of GBX 185.35 ($2.31) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,607.14%.

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,586 ($69.76), for a total transaction of £279.30 ($348.82). In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,586 ($69.76), for a total transaction of £279.30 ($348.82). Also, insider Ngaire Woods bought 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 5,338 ($66.67) per share, with a total value of £21,885.80 ($27,333.33). Insiders acquired a total of 1,410 shares of company stock worth $7,455,580 in the last ninety days. 14.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

