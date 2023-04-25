Robert W. Baird Cuts Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target to $80.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CMA. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Comerica from $85.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Comerica from $83.00 to $61.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Comerica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Comerica in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.15.

CMA opened at $42.64 on Friday. Comerica has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $87.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.13. Comerica had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 30.16%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comerica will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

In other Comerica news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 3,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total value of $237,343.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,587. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,763,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Comerica by 566.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,455,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,181 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Comerica by 155.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,517,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,419,000 after purchasing an additional 923,864 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,404,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,742,000 after buying an additional 618,978 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 152.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 894,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,804,000 after buying an additional 539,649 shares during the period. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

