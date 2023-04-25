Roth Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV)

Roth Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TRV. Barclays raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI raised Travelers Companies from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $183.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $191.73.

NYSE TRV opened at $179.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $175.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Travelers Companies has a 52 week low of $149.65 and a 52 week high of $194.51. The company has a market capitalization of $41.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.60.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.47. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $9.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Travelers Companies will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.71%.

In other news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 5,420 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.19, for a total value of $998,309.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,392,043.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 5,420 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.19, for a total value of $998,309.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,392,043.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,914 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $539,119.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,992.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 188,163 shares of company stock worth $35,402,200. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 203.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

