Roubaix Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 192,498 Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 192,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,000. Gates Industrial makes up 1.8% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Roubaix Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Gates Industrial as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTES. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 24.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,394,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,896,000 after acquiring an additional 852,112 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Gates Industrial by 197.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,041,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,314,000 after purchasing an additional 691,957 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Gates Industrial by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,759,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,552,000 after purchasing an additional 677,379 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Gates Industrial by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,052,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,274,000 after purchasing an additional 383,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Gates Industrial by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,729,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,879,000 after purchasing an additional 289,770 shares during the last quarter.

GTES stock opened at $13.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.03. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $14.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.61 and its 200 day moving average is $12.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.53.

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $893.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.96 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 8.81%. Research analysts predict that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GTES shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

