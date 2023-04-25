Roubaix Capital LLC Boosts Position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Roubaix Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) by 51.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 13,502 shares during the period. Gentherm accounts for 2.1% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Roubaix Capital LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Gentherm worth $2,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 1.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,130 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Gentherm by 0.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,849 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Gentherm Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ THRM opened at $57.53 on Tuesday. Gentherm Incorporated has a 12 month low of $49.45 and a 12 month high of $76.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.90 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gentherm ( NASDAQ:THRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.18). Gentherm had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $343.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gentherm in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Gentherm from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Gentherm from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

Gentherm Profile

(Get Rating)

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.