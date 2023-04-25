Roubaix Capital LLC Purchases 220,423 Shares of Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP)

Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) by 155.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,423 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC’s holdings in Arteris were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIP. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arteris by 6.4% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 773,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,151,000 after purchasing an additional 46,347 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arteris by 99.5% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 396,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 197,512 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arteris during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arteris by 18.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arteris during the second quarter worth about $164,000. Institutional investors own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

AIP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Arteris in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Arteris from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Arteris from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

AIP stock opened at $3.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.97. Arteris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.27 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $136.03 million, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 0.87.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Arteris had a negative net margin of 54.36% and a negative return on equity of 61.62%. The firm had revenue of $11.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

