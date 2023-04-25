Roubaix Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 329,264 Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT)

Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 329,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,917,000. Ecovyst makes up 2.4% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ECVT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ecovyst by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,388,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,362,000 after buying an additional 1,460,053 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Ecovyst by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,232,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,294,000 after acquiring an additional 941,864 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,141,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Ecovyst by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,879,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,184,000 after acquiring an additional 786,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ecovyst by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,994,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,275,000 after acquiring an additional 661,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ECVT opened at $11.37 on Tuesday. Ecovyst Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $11.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.95.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Ecovyst from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. CL King raised their target price on shares of Ecovyst from $13.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Ecovyst from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ecovyst from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

In related news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 11,490,444 shares of Ecovyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $114,329,917.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

