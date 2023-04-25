Roubaix Capital LLC Sells 24,438 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Roubaix Capital LLC cut its stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,438 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of John Bean Technologies worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 1,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in John Bean Technologies by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in John Bean Technologies by 201.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John Bean Technologies Stock Up 0.0 %

John Bean Technologies stock opened at $107.50 on Tuesday. John Bean Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $81.59 and a twelve month high of $126.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

John Bean Technologies Announces Dividend

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $599.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.82 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JBT has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $30,651.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,623,090.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 900 shares of company stock valued at $95,787 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About John Bean Technologies

(Get Rating)

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

