Roubaix Capital LLC Takes $3.65 Million Position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 213,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,000. FTAI Aviation makes up 3.0% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Roubaix Capital LLC owned approximately 0.21% of FTAI Aviation as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1.1% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 64,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 36,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Orchard Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 542,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in FTAI Aviation by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 105,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

FTAI Aviation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FTAI opened at $27.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.06. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 52 week low of $14.29 and a 52 week high of $28.57.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

FTAI Aviation ( NYSE:FTAI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.36). FTAI Aviation had a negative net margin of 24.46% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $274.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. FTAI Aviation’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is presently -54.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on FTAI shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on FTAI Aviation from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on FTAI Aviation in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Compass Point upped their target price on FTAI Aviation from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.79.

About FTAI Aviation

(Get Rating)

FTAI Aviation is a supplier of CFM56 engines, modules, and materials. They offer aircraft operations and engine maintenance. It offers aviation products that include aircraft leasing, engine leasing, and engine repair capabilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.