Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Price Target Raised to $122.00 at Barclays

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $119.00 to $122.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

RGLD has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Royal Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 18th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Royal Gold from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Royal Gold from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $142.25.

Royal Gold Price Performance

Royal Gold stock opened at $132.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.65. Royal Gold has a 52 week low of $84.54 and a 52 week high of $144.96.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $162.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.04 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.62% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Royal Gold will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $303,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the third quarter worth about $266,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Royal Gold by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 240,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,604,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests segments. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

Featured Articles

