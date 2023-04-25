Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) Stock Price Up 3%

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Rating) rose 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.54 and last traded at $9.48. Approximately 494,287 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,230,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.20.

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Rumble in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.93 and a 200 day moving average of $9.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUM. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Rumble in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Rumble in the third quarter valued at $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Rumble in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Rumble in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Rumble in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000.

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms. The company operates rumble.com, a platform that enables video creators to host, livestream, manage, distribute, and create OTT feeds, as well as monetize their content. It also operates locals.com, a subscription-based video sharing platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Longboat Key, Florida.

