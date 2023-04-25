Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) Stock Price Up 3%

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Rating) rose 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.54 and last traded at $9.48. Approximately 494,287 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,230,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.20.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Rumble in a research report on Friday, March 31st.
Rumble Trading Up 1.6 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.93 and a 200 day moving average of $9.16.
Rumble Company Profile
Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms. The company operates rumble.com, a platform that enables video creators to host, livestream, manage, distribute, and create OTT feeds, as well as monetize their content. It also operates locals.com, a subscription-based video sharing platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Longboat Key, Florida.
