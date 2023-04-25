Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Stock Up 3.0 %

SFE opened at $1.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.89. Safeguard Scientifics has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $4.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.91.

Get Safeguard Scientifics alerts:

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The asset manager reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Safeguard Scientifics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Safeguard Scientifics

In other Safeguard Scientifics news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. bought 50,000 shares of Safeguard Scientifics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.76 per share, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 221,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,960. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Safeguard Scientifics news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. bought 48,032 shares of Safeguard Scientifics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.53 per share, for a total transaction of $73,488.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 356,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,751. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. bought 50,000 shares of Safeguard Scientifics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.76 per share, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,960. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,104,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 46,600 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,151 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 796,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 83,187 shares during the period. 50.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Safeguard Scientifics

(Get Rating)

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc engages in the provision capital to technology-driven businesses in healthcare, financial services, and digital media. The company was founded by Warren V. Musser and Frank A. Diamond in 1953 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Safeguard Scientifics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safeguard Scientifics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.