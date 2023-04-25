Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.08.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SAND. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $8.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sandstorm Gold to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 0.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 181,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 21.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 6.1% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 50,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. 55.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SAND opened at $5.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Sandstorm Gold has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $7.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be issued a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 17th. This is a boost from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is 16.22%.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Fruta del Norte, Hounde, Karma, Relief Canyon, Santa Elena, Vale Royalties, Yamana Silver Stream, Other, and Corporate.

