Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.08.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SAND. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $8.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sandstorm Gold to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 0.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 181,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 21.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 6.1% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 50,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. 55.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sandstorm Gold Trading Up 2.4 %
Sandstorm Gold Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be issued a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 17th. This is a boost from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is 16.22%.
Sandstorm Gold Company Profile
Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Fruta del Norte, Hounde, Karma, Relief Canyon, Santa Elena, Vale Royalties, Yamana Silver Stream, Other, and Corporate.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sandstorm Gold (SAND)
- Medtronic: Reversal In-Play For This High-Yield Stock
- Is it ‘Game Over’ for Roblox After Reporting March Metrics Miss?
- Is it Time to Take Profits in Chip Stocks?
- Will Stratasys Continue to be a Runaway Bride?
- Garrett Motion Inc. Skids on Results: Is it Time to Buy the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.