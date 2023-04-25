Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Saul Centers from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Saul Centers from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th.

Get Saul Centers alerts:

Saul Centers Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BFS opened at $36.13 on Friday. Saul Centers has a 52 week low of $35.63 and a 52 week high of $54.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $863.87 million, a PE ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.07.

Saul Centers Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Saul Centers

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 144.79%.

In related news, CEO B Francis Saul II acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.35 per share, for a total transaction of $363,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,689,561.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 50.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saul Centers

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Saul Centers by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,173,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,500,000 after acquiring an additional 9,394 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Saul Centers by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 483,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,792,000 after buying an additional 7,773 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Saul Centers by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,533,000 after buying an additional 7,302 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 5.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,004,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 212,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,952,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717 shares during the period. 45.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Saul Centers

(Get Rating)

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the following segments: Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties. The Shopping Centers segment consists of community and neighbourhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.