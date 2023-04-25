Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 54,266 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 68.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,266 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 0.8% of Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $3,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,500,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,598,000 after purchasing an additional 218,843 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 3,866,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,468,000 after purchasing an additional 116,541 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,696,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,880,000 after purchasing an additional 301,045 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,761,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,621,000 after purchasing an additional 295,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,521,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,467,000 after purchasing an additional 62,837 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

DFAU stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.67. 51,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,352. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.89. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $24.62 and a 12 month high of $30.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

