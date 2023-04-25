Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 23,538 Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 297,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,538 shares during the period. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $7,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $7,845,000. American Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $763,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 142.3% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 72,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 42,380 shares during the period. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 297,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,154,000 after buying an additional 8,053 shares during the period.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.01. 84,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,174. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.95. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 1-year low of $21.09 and a 1-year high of $25.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.38.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

