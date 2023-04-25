Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 45,183 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,722 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 8,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,096 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AB traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.77. 88,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,014. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.70 and its 200 day moving average is $37.18. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a one year low of $31.31 and a one year high of $45.75.

AllianceBernstein Increases Dividend

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $990.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 6.76%. AllianceBernstein’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.05%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kate C. Burke sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $438,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,705 shares in the company, valued at $4,474,783.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $43.50 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on AllianceBernstein from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

AllianceBernstein Profile

(Get Rating)

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, investment management, and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds, and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

Featured Stories

