Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Has $13.79 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,745 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $13,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Bayshore Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bayshore Asset Management LLC now owns 85,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 17,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of DFAS traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.58. 32,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,513. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.11 and a 12-month high of $58.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.86.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

