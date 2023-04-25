Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.48 Million Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 99,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,274 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,476,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,964,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,242,000 after purchasing an additional 243,345 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 482.4% during the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,520,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,366 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,256,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,103,000 after purchasing an additional 151,234 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,232,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,708,000 after purchasing an additional 64,576 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAI traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.52. 110,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,922. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $27.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.