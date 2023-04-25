Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $3,486,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 7.1% during the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $164.98. 1,737,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,894,970. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $168.11. The company has a market cap of $291.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.56.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $1,505,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $2,440,401.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,841.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $1,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,705 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,767 shares of company stock valued at $28,443,783 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Articles

