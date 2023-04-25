Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,576,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 178,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $828,637,000 after buying an additional 58,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $337.94. 908,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,633,172. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $330.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $330.72. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $286.62 and a one year high of $348.22.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

