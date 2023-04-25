Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,661 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.61. The company had a trading volume of 713,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,390,513. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $10.93 and a 1-year high of $13.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.71 and its 200-day moving average is $11.76.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

