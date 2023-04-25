SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SB Financial Group Price Performance

SBFG stock opened at $14.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.14. The stock has a market cap of $98.70 million, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. SB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $20.24.

Get SB Financial Group alerts:

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 million. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 18.68%. Equities analysts forecast that SB Financial Group will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in SB Financial Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 512,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in SB Financial Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 489,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,739,000 after purchasing an additional 27,065 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC lifted its stake in SB Financial Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 328,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 17,570 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SB Financial Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 304,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 13,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its stake in SB Financial Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 164,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

SB Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and wealth management solutions. The company offers checking, savings, e-services, mortgage loans, mortgage applications, mortgage tool, credit cards, and loans and lines services. It also provides investment and asset management, retirement services, insurance, business succession planning, and brokerage services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.