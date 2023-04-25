SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
SB Financial Group Price Performance
SBFG stock opened at $14.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.14. The stock has a market cap of $98.70 million, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. SB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $20.24.
SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 million. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 18.68%. Equities analysts forecast that SB Financial Group will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SB Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and wealth management solutions. The company offers checking, savings, e-services, mortgage loans, mortgage applications, mortgage tool, credit cards, and loans and lines services. It also provides investment and asset management, retirement services, insurance, business succession planning, and brokerage services.
