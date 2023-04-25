Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Shares Sold by Kelman Lazarov Inc.

Kelman Lazarov Inc. lessened its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FNDA. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $234,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Price Performance

FNDA stock opened at $48.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $42.35 and a 1-year high of $53.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.56.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

