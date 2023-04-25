Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by 1900 Wealth Management LLC

1900 Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 70,930,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,267,000 after buying an additional 4,193,265 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 63,375,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,135,000 after purchasing an additional 815,405 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291,284 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,782,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,104 shares during the period. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 98.4% in the third quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 20,823,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,766,000 after purchasing an additional 10,329,312 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 904,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,076,220. The firm has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.14. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $35.91.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

