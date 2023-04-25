Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by ML & R Wealth Management LLC

ML & R Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 51.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,010 shares during the quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $48.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.28. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $50.85.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.