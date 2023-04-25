SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) Shares Up 1.5%

Shares of SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI – Get Rating) shot up 1.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.48 and last traded at $8.34. 47,678 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 55,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of SEACOR Marine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

SEACOR Marine Stock Up 1.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $223.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEACOR Marine

SEACOR Marine ( NYSE:SMHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter. SEACOR Marine had a negative return on equity of 17.75% and a negative net margin of 32.97%. The business had revenue of $57.93 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SEACOR Marine by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,040,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,849,000 after buying an additional 185,107 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in SEACOR Marine in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,142,000. Epacria Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SEACOR Marine in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,092,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in SEACOR Marine by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,937,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,443,000 after buying an additional 97,862 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in SEACOR Marine in the 4th quarter valued at about $504,000. 53.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SEACOR Marine

(Get Rating)

SEACOR Marine Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine business. It offers global marine and support transportation services to offshore oil & gas exploration, development, and production facilities. It operates its fleet in five principal geographic regions: The United States, primarily in the Gulf of Mexico, Africa, primarily in West Africa, the Middle East and Asia, Latin America, primarily in Mexico, Brazil and Guyana, and Europe, primarily in the North Sea.

