Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Bank of America from $73.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Seagate Technology from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.76.

Seagate Technology Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $57.01 on Friday. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $47.47 and a 1-year high of $88.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.96. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of -67.87, a P/E/G ratio of 56.45 and a beta of 1.09.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The data storage provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 124.86% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -333.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 36,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total transaction of $2,544,974.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,099,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 13.3% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,637 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 16,397 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Simmons Bank boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 5,577 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.7% during the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 4,425 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,374 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Featured Stories

