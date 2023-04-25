Seele-N (SEELE) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $221,433.02

Seele-N (SEELE) traded up 10.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Seele-N has a total market capitalization of $7.37 million and approximately $221,433.02 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Seele-N has traded down 90.5% against the dollar. One Seele-N token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Seele-N Profile

Seele-N (CRYPTO:SEELE) is a token. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 699,592,066.2894784 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00031713 USD and is down -10.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $401,953.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

