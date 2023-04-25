Serum (SRM) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $21.69 Million

Serum (SRM) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. In the last seven days, Serum has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar. One Serum coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000632 BTC on exchanges. Serum has a total market cap of $21.69 million and approximately $169.11 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Serum Coin Profile

Serum’s genesis date was July 23rd, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 coins. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Serum’s official website is portal.projectserum.com. The official message board for Serum is projectserum.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Serum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum (SRM) is a Solana-based decentralized exchange (DEX). Created by FTX, it is used for paying transaction fees, governance, staking, and collateral within the Serum ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

