SES AI (NYSE:SES) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.68

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.68 and last traded at $1.74, with a volume of 310267 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.87.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on SES AI from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

SES AI Stock Down 9.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $594.71 million, a P/E ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.77.

SES AI ( NYSE:SES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that SES AI Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jing Nealis sold 11,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total transaction of $30,806.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,434,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,843,717.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in SES AI in the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in SES AI during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in SES AI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in SES AI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of SES AI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 27.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

