Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on STRNY. Societe Generale raised Severn Trent from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Severn Trent from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Severn Trent from GBX 2,750 ($34.34) to GBX 2,825 ($35.28) in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Severn Trent from GBX 3,280 ($40.96) to GBX 3,400 ($42.46) in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Investec downgraded Severn Trent to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Severn Trent has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2,968.33.

Severn Trent Price Performance

Severn Trent stock opened at $36.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.29. Severn Trent has a 12 month low of $23.25 and a 12 month high of $40.61.

About Severn Trent

Severn Trent Plc engages in the provision of clean water and waste water treatment services and develops renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water & Waste Water and Business Services. The Regulated Water & Waste Water segment includes the wholesale water and waste water activities of Severn Trent Water Limited, its retail services to domestic customers, and Hafren Dyfrdwy Cyfyngedig.

