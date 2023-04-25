Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNYGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on STRNY. Societe Generale raised Severn Trent from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Severn Trent from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Severn Trent from GBX 2,750 ($34.34) to GBX 2,825 ($35.28) in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Severn Trent from GBX 3,280 ($40.96) to GBX 3,400 ($42.46) in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Investec downgraded Severn Trent to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Severn Trent has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2,968.33.

Severn Trent Price Performance

Severn Trent stock opened at $36.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.29. Severn Trent has a 12 month low of $23.25 and a 12 month high of $40.61.

About Severn Trent

Severn Trent Plc engages in the provision of clean water and waste water treatment services and develops renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water & Waste Water and Business Services. The Regulated Water & Waste Water segment includes the wholesale water and waste water activities of Severn Trent Water Limited, its retail services to domestic customers, and Hafren Dyfrdwy Cyfyngedig.

Analyst Recommendations for Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY)

