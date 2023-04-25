Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,546 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. Shell comprises about 1.8% of Ibex Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Shell were worth $7,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHEL. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shell in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Shell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Shell to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($36.22) to GBX 3,000 ($37.47) in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,879.86.

Shell Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Shell stock opened at $62.00 on Tuesday. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $44.90 and a fifty-two week high of $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.77 and a 200 day moving average of $57.60.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.66. Shell had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $101.20 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.14%.

Shell Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.