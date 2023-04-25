Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.22, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.04% and a net margin of 9.12%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams updated its FY23 guidance to $7.95-$8.65 EPS.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $236.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Sherwin-Williams has a 52-week low of $195.24 and a 52-week high of $285.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.42. The company has a market capitalization of $61.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.35%.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,207 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,445,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,445,684.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on SHW. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $242.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $283.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.83.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

