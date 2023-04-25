Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Receives $247.44 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $247.44.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SWAV. Bank of America lifted their target price on Shockwave Medical from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Shockwave Medical from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Shockwave Medical from $290.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Shockwave Medical from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Shockwave Medical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Get Shockwave Medical alerts:

Shockwave Medical Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ SWAV opened at $282.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 6.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $215.09 and its 200-day moving average is $225.04. Shockwave Medical has a one year low of $113.36 and a one year high of $320.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shockwave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $2.72. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 59.99% and a net margin of 44.10%. The company had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Shockwave Medical’s revenue was up 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shockwave Medical will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Shockwave Medical news, VP Trinh Phung sold 941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.23, for a total value of $176,183.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,819,300.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Trinh Phung sold 941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.23, for a total transaction of $176,183.43. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,819,300.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.43, for a total value of $784,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,796 shares in the company, valued at $992,388.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,831 shares of company stock valued at $11,584,201 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Shockwave Medical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWAV. Tobam bought a new position in Shockwave Medical during the third quarter valued at $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the first quarter worth about $41,000. 90.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shockwave Medical

(Get Rating)

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.