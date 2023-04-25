Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Receives $247.44 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $247.44.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SWAV. Bank of America lifted their target price on Shockwave Medical from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Shockwave Medical from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Shockwave Medical from $290.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Shockwave Medical from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Shockwave Medical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.
Shockwave Medical Trading Down 1.2 %
NASDAQ SWAV opened at $282.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 6.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $215.09 and its 200-day moving average is $225.04. Shockwave Medical has a one year low of $113.36 and a one year high of $320.54.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Shockwave Medical news, VP Trinh Phung sold 941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.23, for a total value of $176,183.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,819,300.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Trinh Phung sold 941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.23, for a total transaction of $176,183.43. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,819,300.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.43, for a total value of $784,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,796 shares in the company, valued at $992,388.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,831 shares of company stock valued at $11,584,201 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Shockwave Medical
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWAV. Tobam bought a new position in Shockwave Medical during the third quarter valued at $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the first quarter worth about $41,000. 90.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Shockwave Medical
Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.
